Former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona star to face sexual harassment charges in court

Former La Liga star Arda Turan is set to be re-tried in a Turkish court on sexual harassment charges having previously been acquitted of the accusations.

The former Turkey international previously starred for Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, while he eventually left Spanish football last summer by joining Istanbul-based giants Galatasaray.

El Mundo Deportivo now cite reports from Turkish media outlet NTV that despite being acquitted of a sexual harassment charge in 2019, he is now set to face a re-trial after a Turkish court annulled the decision.

Arda was jailed for two years and eight months in his native Turkey – although he will not be put behind bars unless he commits another crime within the next five years – as reported by Marca, for shooting a weapon for which he had no license in a hospital.

Arda was involved in an altercation which left pop star Berkay Sahin with a broken nose at an Istanbul nightclub, with the player later allegedly brandishing a gun.

He subsequently faced a number of charges including sexual harassment, inflicting intentional injuries and shooting a firearm in a way to cause panic, along with carrying weapons without a license.

The midfielder has a chequered disciplinary record and was banned for 16 matches in May 2018 after punching a linesman.