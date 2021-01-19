Florentino Perez meets with Andrea Agnelli for three hours in Turin

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez visited the Juventus training ground and met with the Turin club’s president Andrea Agnelli for three hours today according to Football Italia.

The lengthly meeting between two of the most powerful men in European football took place the day before Juventus face Napoli in the Supercoppa Italiana. It’s believed that the conversation was about the general politics of global football.

Agnelli is President of the European Club Association and Perez has been open in his push for the creation of a European Super League, much to the ire of La Liga president Javier Tebas.

Madrid are in a tough moment domestically, currently second in the league table and four points behind city rivals Atletico Madrid with two games more played. They scraped through their group in the Champions League and will face Atalanta in the last 16.

Juventus are similarly struggling. They sit fifth, ten points clear of league leaders Milan. They face Porto in the last 16 of the Champions League.