Ex-Sevilla midfielder Luis Alberto rushed to hospital

Ex-Sevilla midfielder Luis Alberto was rushed to hospital for an emergency appendectomy this evening according to reports carried by Football Italia.

The Lazio player apparently went under the knife at the Paideia clinic in Rome, and his appendix was removed successfully and without complications. He’ll be sent home soon.

Luis Alberto will be out of action for Lazio for the next seven to ten days, missing clashes with Parma and Sassuolo. He could be in line to make his comeback against Atalanta on January 31st.

Born in San Jose del Valle in Cadiz, Luis Alberto began his youth career with Xerez before joining Sevilla aged 12.

He played for Sevilla C, Sevilla B and the first team, but failed to nail down a consistent role. He was loaned to Barcelona B for a period before joining Liverpool in a permanent deal in 2013.

Things didn’t work out for the Andalusian at Anfield, however, and after loan spells with Malaga and Deportivo La Coruna he joined Lazio on a permanent deal in 2016.

He’s remained in Rome ever since, becoming a Spain international and one of the finest playmakers in the European game.