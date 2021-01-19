Eder Sarabia on issues at Barcelona: “I always keep the good and I’m grateful for what I experienced”

Eder Sarabia, Quique Setien‘s assistant coach at Barcelona, was presented to the media on Tuesday as the new coach of Andorra, a club co-owned by Gerard Pique.

Sarabia will debut against Espanyol B this Sunday and spoke about Setien, his past experiences and his relationship with some of the Barcelona players during his time at the club in comments carried by Marca.

His time there wasn’t without controversy. Sarabia is known to be a volatile and short-tempered character unafraid to speak his mind, so much so that Setien actually warned the Barcelona players before they met him.

Sarabia became a familiar face during the Setien era, heard lambasting Antoine Griezmann for choosing the wrong pass against Atletico Madrid and getting into a spat with Lionel Messi that boiled over in the dressing room at Celta Vigo.

Sarabia was keen to stress that any issues he may have had with some of the players at Barcelona were overblown.

“A person like Gerard, who’s been in that same dressing room, choosing me as his coach should silence some rumours about things that were thought to have happened or were misinterpreted,” he said.

“There are moments in games where there is tension, and there were discussions at the half-time break in the dressing room at Vigo, where what happened happened.

“But these things don’t go anywhere. There’s no problem. I always keep the good and I’m grateful for what I experienced, nobody can take away that I trained those players.”