David Alaba’s father denies agreement to join Real Madrid

The father of Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has denied reports of an agreed to Real Madrid, according to German outlet Bild.

It follows on directly from a report in Marca on Monday evening that claimed an agreement was in place but there is now major doubt upon such rumours.

George, who is Alaba’s father and agent, assures the German newspaper that there are other clubs interested in the player and that he has not closed any agreement with any of them.

Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Manchester United are mentioned by the report in Bild as being other interested suitors of the Austrian star.

The 28-year-old’s agent Pini Zahavi is said to be instrumental in deciding the future of his client but the Camp Nou does not appear to be a possible destination, due to the economic situation facing the Catalan giants – which will restrict their transfer market movement and dominate Barcelona news.

The Austrian is highly sought after due to his versatility in between defence and midfield, with Bayern deploying him at left back and central midfield in recent times.

Aside from a brief spell on loan with Hoffenheim, Bayern has been the club he’s spent his entire professional career and has amassed more than 400 appearances for the first-team.