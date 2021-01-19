David Alaba’s agent said to be waiting to see if Joan Laporta wins Barcelona election

The David Alaba soap opera could yet have another twist in the tale according to a report in Diario AS.

His father today assured that his son has yet to commit to a team, while Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick affirmed that he accepts Alaba will leave.

The Austrian isn’t short of suitors. Real Madrid are the favourites for his signature and yesterday appeared to have been close to locking down an agreement with the player for when his contract ends this summer, but another candidate has emerged today.

It’s Barcelona. Pini Zahavi, Alaba’s agent, is apparently keen to see what happens in the Barcelona presidential race. Zahavi wants to speak with Joan Laporta should he be elected, while Paris Saint-Germain are also stepping up their interest.

Reports claim that Laporta would be willing to match the €11m salary Madrid are planning to bestow on Alaba, as well as a signing-on bonus.

Alaba’s father confirmed that Madrid have submitted a real offer, but that no deal is done and no medical is passed. With Manchester City also in the picture, this is a story that could rumble on for another while longer.