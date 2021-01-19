Confirmation of Lionel Messi suspension length for Barcelona

There has been good news for Barcelona on Tuesday as it has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will only miss two matches through suspension.

Messi was shown a red card late in extra-time of Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa for swinging a punch at Athletic Bilbao striker Asier Villalibre, and his ban could have ranged anywhere between two and 12 matches – although fewer than four was always the most likely outcome.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | Leo Messi sancionado con dos partidos tras su expulsión en la Final de la #Supercopa pic.twitter.com/n0QQT4F3Up — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 19, 2021

Barcelona news had focused on the club appealing the length of the ban if it was three or more games, as per Marca, but that will no longer be necessary.

Messi will sit out this week’s Copa del Rey clash against Segunda B outfit Cornella while he will also miss the league trip to struggling Elche next weekend.

He will return to the fold for the subsequent La Liga match, ironically against Athletic Bilbao.

It was the player’s first red card for the Blaugrana in his 753rd appearance for the club.