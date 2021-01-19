Cadiz and Levante unable to be separated in 2-2 thriller

Cadiz and Levante played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at Estadio Ramon de Carranza in La Liga on Tuesday evening.

Alberto Perea gave the hosts the lead before a brace from Roger flipped the script in favour of the visitors.

Juan Cala equalised for Cadiz in the 28th minute, however, to cap a remarkable opening half-an-hour.

Levante enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and registered more shots off-target, although Cadiz were slightly more clinical in front of goal.

The result leaves Cadiz in eight, three points behind Granada and a point clear of Celta Vigo.

Levante are eleventh, just two points behind the Andalusians, sandwiched between Real Betis a point ahead and Athletic Bilbao a point behind.

Next up for Cadiz is a trip to Sevilla this coming Saturday. They then welcome Atletico Madrid to their corner of southern Spain before travelling north to play Real Sociedad.

Levante host Real Valladolid next before a trip to Real Madrid, and are then back at home against Granada.