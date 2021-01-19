Bono the hero as Sevilla climb into the top four with win at Alaves

Late drama wasn’t enough to disrupt Sevilla at Estadio Mendizorroza on Tuesday evening, with the Andalusians beating Alaves 2-1 in La Liga.

The result takes Sevilla above Villarreal and into fourth in the league table, just a point behind Barcelona and eight points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid.

Alaves remain above the relegation zone by the skin of their teeth, just a point ahead of Elche, who sit 18th after blowing a two goal lead to draw 2-2 with a depleted Real Valladolid in another game this evening.

Youssef En-Nesyri, subject of a bid from Premier League side West Ham in recent days, opened the scoring after three minutes for Sevilla, assisted by the evergreen Jesus Navas.

Edgar Mendez equalised nine minutes later after being teed up by Ximo Navarro, only for Suso to grab the winner on the half-hour mark, assisted by Joan Jordan.

Sevilla almost got a third after Navarro scored an own goal in the 83rd minute, but VAR ruled it out due to a foul in the build-up.

Bono was then on hand to save a penalty from Joselu that would have given Alaves an equaliser, ensuring Julen Lopetegui‘s men travelled home south with a win in their back pocket.