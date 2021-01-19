Barcelona presidential elections could be brought forward to February 28th

Carles Tusquets, the president of the management board currently in charge of Barcelona, has called for a meeting with all three presidential candidates this Wednesday afternoon according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Tusquets is responding to the news that postal voting will be allowed in the forthcoming Barcelona presidential elections that had been set to take place this 24 January only to be delayed due to a deteriorating situation in relation to covid-19 in Catalonia.

Tusquets will therefore meet with Joan Laporta, Victor Font and Toni Freixa to discuss bringing the elections forward from the hitherto decided delayed date of March 7th to February 28th.

The postponement of the elections scuppered Ronald Koeman‘s plans to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window. The Dutchman was looking to bring in Eric Garcia for about €5m from Manchester City, but is now unable to given he has no president to sign off on the move.