Barcelona confirm appeal for Lionel Messi suspension

On Sunday, Lionel Messi received the first red card of his club career as he was dismissed in the dying moments of the Spanish Supercopa final loss to Athletic Bilbao.

Two days later it has been confirmed by the Spanish FA that the Argentine would face a two-game suspension, ruling him out of the Copa del Rey trip to Cornella and the subsequent league visit to Elche.

Read more: Confirmation of Lionel Messi suspension length for Barcelona

Messi was shown a red card late in extra-time of Sunday’s Spanish Supercopa for swinging a punch at Athletic Bilbao striker Asier Villalibre, and his ban could have ranged anywhere between two and 12 matches – although fewer than four was always the most likely outcome.

However, Barcelona have now confirmed that they will appeal the length of the suspension in the hope of getting such a sanction overturned.

ℹ️ El FC Barcelona presentará recurso a la sanción a Messi — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 19, 2021

The reasoning for the red card was outlined by the official: “Striking an opponent with his arm with excessive force while the ball was in play but not within a playable distance.”

Barcelona news is now turning to the club appealing the outcome, even though Messi was unlikely to face Cornella while Elche are languishing in the relegation zone – with the star set to return against Athletic Bilbao in the league match this month.