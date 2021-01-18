Transfer chief confirms: “Lionel Messi will always be on PSG’s list”

The future of Lionel Messi has dominated Barcelona news in recent times and the Argentine has now entered the final six months of his contract.

The 33-year-old has been the biggest superstar in Spanish football for over a decade but his future is now in the spotlight and Paris Saint-Germain transfer chief Leonardo admits the club are monitoring the player’s contractual situation.

It comes after the Messi news from August that he confirmed he was staying at the Camp Nou for this season, although he clarified that he was less than happy to be doing so, after threatening to leave the club on a free transfer that summer.

Leonardo told an interview with France Football, in quotes carried by Marca: “Great players like Lionel Messi will always be on PSG’s list. But right now is not the time to talk or dream about this.

“But we are sitting at the table of all those who follow this matter closely. Well, we are not really sitting down, but our chair is reserved in case…

“Four months in football is an eternity, especially in this day and age.”

Messi will celebrate his 34th birthday in June and he has spent the entirety of his professional career at the Camp Nou, where he has scored a club record of 648 goals in 753 appearances.