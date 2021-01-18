The player who is the great hope of Real Madrid

There will be no signings at Real Madrid this transfer window but Marca say the club’s great hope is forward Marco Asensio – who is their in-form player.

Asensio sat out almost a year of action last season after suffering ligament damage in his left knee last July and a report in Marca from November claimed how the player himself has admitted he is only operating at 85 percent – but now he appears to be back to his top level.

The Spaniard had been stuck in a rut of form as he had not scored or assisted in 19 appearances – but he provided an assist in last month’s win over Granada before netting and assisting in the win over Celta Vigo, in positive Real Madrid news.

It is outlined how his ‘vertacility’ – his ability to play direct and break through the lines of opposition teams, is highly valued and how he adds an extra dimension to the attack.

Asensio is third in terms of shots taken at goal this season despite being 10th in terms of minutes on the pitch and he has struck the woodwork six times.

In the European elite, Madrid are the team who have had the most shots hitting the posts: 20 times, of which 12 were between Benzema and Asensio.

Spain boss Luis Enrique is also said to be highly impressed by the player.