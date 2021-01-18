Spanish football evening headlines: Atletico Madrid renew appeal on Trippier ban, former Barcelona coach returns and PSG drop Messi hint

Spanish football evening headlines for 18 January.

Atleti renew Trippier ban appeal

Monday has seen significant developments on the betting ban for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier although the precise details remain unclear.

Read more: Atletico Madrid take Kieran Trippier ban appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport

FIFA verified the English FA’s 10-week ban for breaching betting regulations to apply for Trippier until 28 February, but now the club will take the case above the governing body and to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Pique appoints former Setien assistant

Former Barcelona assistant coach Eder Sarabia has been appointed as boss at Segunda B club FC Andorra, owned by Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique.

Read more: Quique Setien’s former Barcelona assistant appointed boss at Gerard Pique’s Andorra

Sarabia had been number two to Quique Setien at the Camp Nou, Las Palmas and Real Betis but now he is set to be head coach for the first time in his career for a side who are chasing promotion to the second tier.

PSG drop Messi hint

The future of Lionel Messi has dominated Barcelona news and Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has confirmed the club are monitoring his future, with his deal expiring in June.

Read more: Transfer chief confirms: “Lionel Messi will always be on PSG’s list”

Leonardo told an interview with France Football, in quotes carried by Marca: “Great players like Lionel Messi will always be on PSG’s list. But right now is not the time to talk or dream about this.”