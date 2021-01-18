Sevilla reject West Ham offer for in-form striker

Sevilla have rejected an offer of €30m for in-form striker Youssef En-Nesyri from Premier League club West Ham United, according to a report in The Athletic.

The Moroccan striker won the Europa League in his first season with Sevilla and recently hit a treble against Real Sociedad and he recently spoke about how he was loving life in Seville.

The 23-year-old has been in strong form this season and has netted 12 goals across all competitions – eight times in La Liga and a further four in the Champions League, where he helped his side advance through to the last 16 of the competition.

Los Rojiblancos signed En-Nesyri from Leganes a year ago when triggering his €20m release clause and the Seville-based club have no plans to sell the striker this month.

Having hit 18 goals in 50 appearances in that year, the Hammers made an offer of an initial €25m plus a further €5m in add-ons as they seek to replace Sebastian Haller, who has joined Ajax.