Riqui Puig: “It’s time to get up and continue fighting”

Riqui Puig has revealed his feelings about Barcelona losing the final of the Supercopa de Espana to Athletic Bilbao on Sunday evening in comments carried by Diario Sport.

“Hard to lose the Supercopa final when we were so close,” the La Masia youth product wrote on Instagram to accompany a photo of him looking serious and pondering defeat post-game.

“It’s time to get up and continue fighting for all that remains this season, that’s why we’re Barcelona!”

Puig played just a few minutes of extra-time as Barcelona were defeated by a well-drilled Athletic side thriving under the stewardship of Marcelino, their new coach.

The Blaugrana twice took the lead through Antoine Griezmann only to conceded a 90th minute equaliser. Inaki Williams then hit a stunning golazo to ensure the first title of the season would be heading back to Bilbao rather than Barcelona.

The 21 year-old was integral in the semi-final, however, volunteering to take the decisive spot-kick as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad on penalty kicks.

Puig is a divisive figure at Camp Nou. Ronald Koeman has spoken extensively that the youngster needs to go elsewhere to find first-team football, like Carles Alena has done by joining Getafe on loan until the end of the season. Puig, however, has stayed put.