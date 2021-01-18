Real Madrid will not change their plans despite underperformance

This season has not gone to plan for Real Madrid so far with results across all competitions failing to inspire a great deal of hope.

Zinedine Zidane’s side scrapped through the Champions League group stages on the final day – having lost both matches against Shakhtar Donestk and rescued a point late on at Borussia Monchengladbach – while they are also off the pace in La Liga, trailing Atletico Madrid by four points despite having played two games more.

Last week’s Spanish Supercopa defeat against Athletic Bilbao ended their most positive run of the season – a nine-match unbeaten run including seven victories – but followed on from underwhelming league draws at struggling Elche and Osasuna.

A report in Marca now outlines that despite concerning results and trajectory in Real Madrid news, there is no desire from within the club to change their plans of this season – no investment in January and to keep on track with their current squad.

The only summer arrival was Martin Odegaard – who returned from his loan at Real Sociedad – but the belief was in the club was that the current group of players is strong enough to challenge for all trophies.

Aside from Luka Jovic re-joining Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, Alvaro Odriozola is also likely to depart the club this month.