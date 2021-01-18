Quique Setien’s former Barcelona assistant appointed boss at Gerard Pique’s Andorra

Former Barcelona assistant coach Eder Sarabia has been appointed as the new head coach of FC Andorra, the club owned by Blaugrana defender Gerard Pique.

Sarabia had been number two to Quique Setien at the Camp Nou having also been a major part of his coaching staff at both Las Palmas and Real Betis.

FC Andorra are currently second in their regionalised Segunda B group – with their section containing 11 teams – and trail leaders Gimnastic Tarragona by just a point at the top, before previous coach Nastro Castro left the club.

Pique’s company Kosmos took full responsibility for the club’s debt in January 2019 after FC Andorra’s directors sanctioned the move at a general meeting.

At that stage, the club competed in the Primera Catalana – the fifth level of Spanish football – but played in the third tier between 1980 and 1998, with a Copa del Rey fourth round appearance in 1991.

However, the club earned promotion that calendar year and then climbed up to the third tier in the summer after Reus folded – adding an extra slot in the Catalonia region, which Andorra subsequently took due to their financial situation, having also invested in the playing staff and training facilities.

Pique’s company Kosmos also have made business moves in tennis, esports, video games, eyeglasses, isotonic drinks and organic hamburgers.