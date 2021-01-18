Over 70 percent of fans believe La Liga title is beyond both Real Madrid and Barcelona

Over 70 percent of Spanish football fans believe neither Real Madrid nor Barcelona are capable of winning the title in La Liga this season.

A poll in Marca with over 30,000 respondents has outlined how most voters do not believe either club will be capable of winning the league title this season.

50 percent of those responding to the poll believe that neither club are capable of winning any titles this season, while a further 21 percent believe the Copa del Rey is their only realistic objective while 29 percent – less than a third – believe they can win more than that.

Atletico Madrid are currently four points clear at the top with two games in hand while both El Clasico sides missed out on the Spanish Supercopa as each were defeated by Athletic Bilbao.

Each side remain in this season’s Champions League, but a majority of fans no longer believe that either side are among the favourites to lift the competition.