Marca claim David Alaba has signed a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid

Real Madrid have signed an agreement with Bayern Munich defender David Alaba that means the Austrian will join Los Blancos when his contract expires this summer according to a report in Marca.

Alaba has accepted a four-year deal with a salary close to €11m per year. He’s been free to negotiate with whomever he wanted since January 1st and Madrid were quick to act, ensuring that one of the finest defenders in the European game will join them without paying a transfer fee. He’s already passed his medical.

He was highly sought-after. Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool and Chelsea all held serious interest, but Alaba had his heart set on the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayern wanted him to stay, and had offered him three different deals in the past few months before admitting defeat and accepting that the Austrian wanted to move on to pastures new.

Alaba didn’t feel entirely valued at Bayern, the club he’s spent his entire senior career at aside from a six-month loan spell with Hoffenheim back in 2011.

One of the most talented centre-backs in the game, he was integral as Bayern won the Champions League last season in imperious style, his second at the club. He’s also won nine Bundesliga titles.

Madrid considered Pau Torres of Villarreal as well as both Jules Kounde and Diego Carlos of Sevilla as alternatives at centre-back, but ultimately decided that Alaba was worth the investment.