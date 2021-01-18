La Liga club in danger of Copa del Rey elimination despite win

There was an action-packed weekend of Copa del Rey action with several more top-flight sides falling victim to lower-league opposition.

Cadiz, Elche, Alaves and Eibar all crashed out of the competition with defeats at sides from the Segunda and Segunda B respectively although Real Valladolid faced no such complications – defeating Peña Deportiva after extra time, running out eventual 4-1 victors.

💥 ÚLTIMA HORA | La @Penyadeportiva ha presentado ante la @rfef un escrito de denuncia por presunta alineación indebida del @realvalladolid en la #CopaDelRey 🔁 El futbolista Lucas de Freitas (@lucasfreitas_01) entró al terreno de juego como sexto cambio en el minuto 110 pic.twitter.com/HhQEG9JUBA — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) January 18, 2021

However, Sergio Gonzalez’s side may face elimination from the competition as it has been suggested that their substitution of Lucas de Freitas in extra time broke competition rules.

It is alleged that the substitution could only have taken place at either the very start of extra-time or during the break, but not during either of the two phases of play.

However, as outlined by Marca – Real Zaragoza and Gimnástica Torrelavega had a near-identical case in the first round of the cup but Zaragoza were not punished administratively.

Peña Deportiva are now waiting on the decision from the Spanish FA in the hope that they are handed a reprieve in the competition.