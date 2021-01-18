Atletico Madrid La Liga

Kieran Trippier out of football until March as FIFA reject Atletico Madrid betting ban appeal

Atletico Madrid have been dealt a significant blow with the news that Kieran Trippier will not be able to feature for the club until March after FIFA confirmed the terms of his ban for breaching betting rules.

The news means that Trippier will miss nine matches for Los Rojiblancos including the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Chelsea next month.

FIFA had temporarily suspended the English FA-imposed betting ban on the basis that it may not be applicable to games held outside of England, with Atleti not appealing the terms of the ban but whether or not they as a club should be punished under those conditions.

That delay meant Trippier was allowed to play in last week’s La Liga triumph over Sevilla but now means he will face a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier

The England international has starred this campaign with five assists to date for Diego Simeone’s side.

