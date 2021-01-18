Kieran Trippier out of football until March as FIFA reject Atletico Madrid betting ban appeal

Atletico Madrid have been dealt a significant blow with the news that Kieran Trippier will not be able to feature for the club until March after FIFA confirmed the terms of his ban for breaching betting rules.

The news means that Trippier will miss nine matches for Los Rojiblancos including the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Chelsea next month.

Decision in from FIFA’s appeal committee: Kieran Trippier’s ban from playing football worldwide until February 28 confirmed. FIFA rejected Atletico Madrid’s appeal against English FA 10wk ban applying worldwide. Trippier was sanctioned for giving friends transfer info to bet on — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) January 18, 2021

FIFA had temporarily suspended the English FA-imposed betting ban on the basis that it may not be applicable to games held outside of England, with Atleti not appealing the terms of the ban but whether or not they as a club should be punished under those conditions.

That delay meant Trippier was allowed to play in last week’s La Liga triumph over Sevilla but now means he will face a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

The England international has starred this campaign with five assists to date for Diego Simeone’s side.