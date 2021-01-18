“Inaki Williams would sign a contract to retire at Athletic Bilbao” – agent

It has been a wonderful few days for Athletic Bilbao as they lifted the Spanish Supercopa on Sunday after defeating Barcelona in the final having beaten Real Madrid three days earlier.

The crowning moment was a wonderful strike from Inaki Williams – culminating a flowing and cohesive team move – that sealed victory over the Blaugrana in extra-time to ensure Athletic won just their second piece of silverware since 1984.

The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his professional career at Los Leones – where he has scored 62 goals across 269 first-team appearances.

His agent Félix Tainta has now given an interview to Marca in which he has claimed that the forward has rejected the possibility of leaving the club earlier in his career and he would be happy to spend the entirety of his career at San Mames.

Tainta has said: “This year Iñaki had 3 objectives: the Supercopa, the final of the Copa del Rey and the European Championships. Logically Iñaki Williams would sign a contract to retire at Athletic Bilbao.

“There has been more than one possibility of leaving, but the decision is up to the player and his family. We have always come to fruition. There has been more than one occasion to leave.”

It looks likely that Williams – a star at Athletic – will continue at the club for many seasons to come.