Carles Alena sends message to Barcelona boss Koeman and his “very easy decision” to join Getafe

Carles Alena has sent a message to Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman after joining Getafe on a loan deal for the remainder of the campaign.

The central midfielder had started just one game for the Catalan giants so far this campaign – a Champions League dead rubber win over Dynamo Kiev – and has moved on in search of more regular first-team football.

Barcelona transfer news in the early days of the January transfer window has focused on potential player exits, with Alena now the one player temporarily out of the squad.

His future at the Camp Nou is very much up in the air as Getafe do not have an option to buy the player on a permanent deal and he will return to the Blaugrana at the end of the campaign.

Alena told reporters, as per Marca: “I don’t think he failed me or anything. In the end there are players who are ahead according to the coach. You have to be brave when you see that you do not have minutes on the pitch.

“I could have stayed quietly but I could not go without playing for a long time and I knew that it was difficult to turn it around. Maybe he did not like that. Bordalás did give me that confidence.

“There was interest from a long time ago. I wanted to come here. I didn’t want to hear many more things, it became a very easy decision.”

The 22-year-old joined Real Betis on a temporary loan deal in the previous January window, where he made 19 appearances – scoring one goal – before returning to the Camp Nou last summer.

