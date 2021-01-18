Atletico Madrid take Kieran Trippier ban appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The saga regarding a 10-week global ban from football for Kieran Trippier appears set to drag on as Atletico Madrid now plan to take their appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

On Monday, FIFA confirmed the terms of his ban for breaching betting rules had been verified after Atleti had appealed following the decision from the English FA in December.

Atletico Madrid confirming they will take Trippier case to Court of Arbitration for sport. As ban cannot be extended beyond February 28, seems like another attempt to delay and allow Trippier to keep playing as long as possible. — Richard Martin (@Rich9908) January 18, 2021

As things stand, Trippier will miss nine matches for Los Rojiblancos including the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Chelsea next month – although this appeal may mean that the right-back is once again available for selection until a definitive outcome arrives.

FIFA had temporarily suspended the English FA-imposed betting ban on the basis that it may not be applicable to games held outside of England, with Atleti not appealing the terms of the ban but whether or not they as a club should be punished under those conditions.

That delay meant Trippier was allowed to play in last week’s La Liga triumph over Sevilla but his selection for the coming weeks right now appears unclear pending the outcome of the decision.

The former Burnley and Tottenham right-back has provided five assists this campaign and has been in a rich vein of form.