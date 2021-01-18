Athletic Bilbao “beating Madrid and Barça in three days is outrageous”

Athletic Bilbao lifted the Spanish Supercopa on Sunday to secure just their second trophy since 1984 after beating Barcelona in the final having defeated Real Madrid three days earlier.

The club’s sporting director Rafa Alkorta has now described the achievement of his players to defeat both of the Spanish football giants within the space of 72 hours as an “outrageous” achievement by the Basque giants.

Athletic were the better side throughout the game and earned a magnificent victory thanks to a superb strike in extra time by Inaki Williams, having come from a goal down twice during normal time with striker Asier Villalibre netting a stoppage time equaliser to break Blaugrana hearts.

Alkorta has raved about the achievement of the Basque players, in quotes carried by Diario AS: “What is important is how we are, what we are and who we play with. Winning against Madrid and Barça in three days is outrageous.”

Athletic are still waiting to play their Copa del Rey final against Basque rivals Real Sociedad from last season.