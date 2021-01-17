Spanish football evening headlines: Messi returns from injury to start for Barcelona while Jovic scores brace on Eintracht Frankfurt debut

Spanish football evening headlines for 17 January

Messi returns to the Barcelona starting lineup ahead of Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona and Athletic Bilbao have named the starting lineups set to do battle at La Cartuja in Seville this evening.

Lionel Messi, who missed Barcelona’s semi-final victory over Real Sociedad through injury, is back this evening, leading a front three of himself, Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele.

Read more here.

Jovic scores brace in his first game back at Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent days by their lack of an adequate backup striker to Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos have just loaned Luka Jovic out to German side Eintracht Frankfurt while Borja Mayoral is enjoying a prolific spell in Italy with Roma, so Mariano Diaz is the only senior striker in the Madrid squad beside Benzema.

On his second debut at Frankfurt, the club he joined Madrid from, Jovic showed Zinedine Zidane what he’s missing, immediately scoring a brace against Schalke.

Read more here.

Messi could reach historic milestone if Barcelona beat Athletic Bilbao

Lionel Messi could become second in the list of footballers with the most titles in the history of the sport this evening according to a report in Diario Sport.

Messi has won 36 titles to date, and is just one short of drawing level with Andres Iniesta and Maxwell, who both have 37. He’ll still be five short of Dani Alves, however, who has 42.

Read more here.