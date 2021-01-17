Watch: Luka Jovic scores brace in his first game back at Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent days by their lack of an adequate backup striker to Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos have just loaned Luka Jovic out to German side Eintracht Frankfurt while Borja Mayoral is enjoying a prolific spell in Italy with Roma, so Mariano Diaz is the only senior striker in the Madrid squad beside Benzema.

On his second debut at Frankfurt, the club he joined Madrid from, Jovic showed Zinedine Zidane what he’s missing, immediately scoring a brace against Schalke.

His two-goal salvo was made all the more remarkable given that the Serbian striker scored just two goals throughout his entire 18 month spell at the Santiago Bernabeu, and equalled his record in just 30 minutes back in the Bundesliga.

It speaks to questionable squad management on the part of Zidane, that he was so unable to get the best out of a player who, at just 23, still has a lot of potential. The Spanish press will be keeping a very close eye on his progress this season.

