Lionel Messi trains this morning at the Benito Villamarin and could play for Barcelona this evening

Lionel Messi could be in line to return to the Barcelona starting lineup this evening according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Supercopa de Espana in Seville in a game that matters more than it usually would given the fragile nature of the club’s self-perception.

The Argentine didn’t train with the group the day of last week’s clash with Real Sociedad, a game he missed through injury, but he did train with the group yesterday at La Cartuja and today at the Benito Villamarin.

The entire team travelled to Real Betis‘ stadium for the training session with the exception of injured duo Sergi Roberto and Ansu Fati, who stayed at the hotel.

Messi’s return would be a big boost to Ronald Koeman, who’s hoping to win his first title as Barcelona coach this evening and get his era off to a good start.