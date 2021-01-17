La Cartuja set for a cracker with Barcelona and Athletic in a good moment

The Barcelona of Ronald Koeman could win its first title this Sunday at La Cartuja. The Blaugrana take on Marcelino‘s Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Supercopa de Espana.

Koeman will be hoping that Lionel Messi, who missed the semi-final defeat of Real Sociedad with a muscle injury, will be fit to start against the Basques, with the Argentine said to be feeling good and planning on deciding himself shortly before kick-off.

Sergino Dest is expected to return at right-back, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen continuing in goal. Jordi Alba will start on the left, with the centre-back pairing of Clement Lenglet and Ronald Araujo.

Sergio Busquets will sit in the pivot, flanked by the marauding Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. Ideally, Messi will be joined by Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in the front three according to a report in Diario Sport.

Marcelino, who’s revitalised Athletic since taking over, is expected to be set to go with the same XI that felled Real Madrid in the other semi-final on Thursday.

Dani Garcia, Inaki Williams and Iker Muniain all ended with complaints, but the coach is said to trust their fitness and see them as ready to play.