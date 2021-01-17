Fernando Torres takes the next step of his coaching career at Atletico Madrid B

Fernando Torres’ return to Atletico Madrid in September of 2020 was greeted as great news, with the former striker returning to the Spanish capital to begin his coaching career.

He’s been developing slowly but surely, and has now gone from the academy, where he was part of Ricky Alonso’s coaching staff, to Atletico Madrid B, where he’s been working since Wednesday according to a report in Marca.

Torres’ first game with the side will be this afternoon against Poblense, a tie that could be the beginning of a fruitful if unexpected coaching career for El Nino at Los Rojiblancos, the club that’s always been his club.

Torres began his career in the club’s cantera before four-year stints with Liverpool and Chelsea. He then spent time with Milan before returning to Atletico, on loan initially, in 2015. The striker, who was an integral part of the La Roja setup in his time, ended his playing career in China.