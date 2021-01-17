Crisis at Inter postpones Achraf Hakimi payment to Real Madrid

Inter are not living a simple moment.

Its owners have been experiencing an economic crisis that dates back to before the Coronavirus pandemic and could have grave consequences regarding the sporting future of the Italian club according to a report in Diario AS.

Talk in Italy is that they may be partly sold to English fund BC Partners, which is analysing its accounts, while players are not receiving their salaries.

This has also complicated their deal with Real Madrid for Achraf Hakimi, given that they were supposed to pay €10m of his transfer fee in December and had to postpone until 30 March.

Born in Madrid to Moroccan parents, Hakimi is a Moroccan international. He joined Madrid’s youth setup in 2006 from Ofigevi, coming through Castilla before breaking into the first team. He failed to earn a place at the Santiago Bernabeu, however, and joined Inter after a loan spell in Germany with Borussia Dortmund.