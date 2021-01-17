13 Barcelona players could win their first title with the club this evening

Barcelona have undergone quite a reconstruction this past year, a fact evident given there are a remarkable 13 players who could tonight win their first title at the club according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana face Athletic Bilbao in the final of a Supercopa de Espana that matters more than most given the fragile nature of the club’s self-perception at the moment. Winning the first trophy of the Ronald Koeman era would be a real boost and set the club up nicely for the second half of the season.

Neto Murara, Sergino Dest, Ronald Araujo, Oscar Mingueza, Junior Firpo, Frenkie de Jong, Miralem Pjanic, Pedri, Matheus Fernandes, Antoine Griezmann, Francisco Trincao, Martin Braithwaite and Ansu Fati are all yet to win a title in Catalonia.

At the other end of the scale, Lionel Messi could take second place in footballers with the most titles in the history of the game should Barcelona triumph tonight. The Argentine currently has 36 to his name, with Dani Alves in first place with 42.