Watch: Jose Mourinho hits Gareth Bale with a cutting comment during training session

Well known for his sardonic sense of humour, Jose Mourinho has been caught on camera delivering a cutting comment to Welsh wide-man Gareth Bale.

Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur this past summer on a season-long loan deal after falling out of favour at Real Madrid, but has proven unable to make much of an impact in North London.

José Mourinho to Gareth Bale during Tottenham training: “You want to stay here? Or go to Real Madrid and play no football.” #rmalive pic.twitter.com/OWgsEUnS5T — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) January 15, 2021

Bale has made just four Premier League appearances for Spurs, scoring once, and has done little to justify his reportedly gargantuan salary since returning to England for a second spell with the club he joined Madrid from.

Now, Mourinho has hit him with a cutting comment, asking whether he wants to stay at Spurs or return to Madrid and play no football. The moment was picked up by the club’s in-house channel and has since gone viral on social media.

Los Blancos will be hoping Bale’s form picks up in the second half of the season, to increase his market value at least.