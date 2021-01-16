Valencia could recall Cristiano Piccini from Serie A loan

Valencia are considering a move to cut short Cristiano Piccini’s loan deal at Serie A side Atalanta this month.

The Italian international returned to his native country on a season-long deal at the start of the 2020/21 campaign, with Gian Piero Gasperini’s side currently retaining a purchase option on him.

However, he has made just one substitute appearance this season with Atalanta now unlikely to pursue their permanent clause this summer.

Los Che are rumoured to be in the market for new faces before the January transfer window slams shut this month, but Javi Gracia will be restricted to loan moves.

According to reports from Diario AS, the club are now eyeing a move to bring Piccini back to the Estadio Mestalla as a low cost squad cover option for the second half of 2020/21.

However, any move will depend on Gracia’s success in securing other targets, with his wage budget also restricted.