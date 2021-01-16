Spanish football evening headlines: Deschamps hits out at Benzema, Mayoral flying in Italy and Cornella v Barcelona in doubt

Spanish football evening headlines for 16 January.

Deschamps: “I’ll never forget what Benzema said, never”

Didier Deschamps hasn’t called Karim Benzema up to the French national team since the Mathieu Valbuena case broke out according to a report in Marca.

Five years have passed in the meantime, with the legal proceedings still proceeding. Deschamps has never before outlined exactly why he refuses to call on Benzema, but in a recent interview he’s admitted that the striker’s comments about him will never be forgotten.

Mayoral flying in Italy

In the summer, Zinedine Zidane‘s plan was for Borja Mayoral to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu while Luka Jovic went out on loan according to Diario AS.

Fast forward to mid-season, Jovic is on his way to Eintracht Frankfurt while Mayoral is flying in Italy with Roma, averaging a goal every 124 minutes alongside a tally of four assists.

Cornella v Barcelona in danger due to Coronavirus

Cornella’s Copa del Rey last 32 clash with Barcelona is in doubt due to a potential Coronavirus outbreak according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Cornella’s Segunda B clash with Olot was almost suspended due to a positive case in the camp, but ultimately will go ahead. The Cornella players will undergo more tests on Monday, however, to determine whether Thursday’s Copa clash can proceed.

