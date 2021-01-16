Soon-to-be free agent Gini Wijnaldum linked with Barcelona move

Gini Wijnaldum has decided to leave Liverpool and join Barcelona according to reports carried by Diario AS.

The Dutch midfielder’s contract with the English champions is due to expire this June 30th and he’s long been a target of Ronald Koeman at Barcelona. Wijnaldum worked under Koeman with the Dutch national team.

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool to retain Wijnaldum at all costs, the German coach seeing him as a pivotal part of his team. Klopp led Liverpool to the Premier League title last season and the Champions League the year before, with Wijnaldum integral to both triumphs.

Born in Rotterdam, Wijnaldum began his senior career with Feyenoord before moving to PSV Eindhoven and then Newcastle United. He joined Liverpool in 2016, and has impressed with his intelligence, athleticism and versatility.

Wijnaldum would immediately improve the Barcelona midfield, potentially forming an exciting double pivot with Frenkie de Jong or sitting at the base of a three.