Real Madrid said to be expecting big things of Take Kubo

Take Kubo arrived at Villarreal as one of the most highly-touted youngsters in the European game, and was sure that his loan spell there from Real Madrid would be fruitful.

It wasn’t. The Japanese could barely get a look in under Unai Emery and the pair never clicked, so Kubo up and left for Getafe, where he’ll spend the second half of this season.

Kubo flagged his concerns at La Ceramica early, and Florentino Perez travelled to Villarreal to speak with his young charge. Madrid quickly realised a change of scenery was best, so they expedited the move to Getafe as per Marca.

Madrid see Kubo as a cornerstone of their future project, and couldn’t countenance him spending an entire season on the bench. If he didn’t occupy a foreign position in the squad there’s even a chance he could have stayed with Zinedine Zidane‘s squad this season.

Eder Militao, Rodrygo and Vinicius all occupy that position at the moment, but there’s a good chance not all of those Brazilians will be at Madrid next season. The Japanese could be in line to play an important role at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2021/22.