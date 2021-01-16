Real Madrid face tough calendar after difficult period

Losing the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana isn’t the end of the world by any means, but what it represents is damning according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Los Blancos scraped into the knockout stage of the Champions League and trail Atletico Madrid in La Liga, and the best remedy for a situation like this is a strong run of results.

Madrid’s calendar, however, is not kind. Next up they face Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey, a Segunda B team with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Then they travel to Mendizorroza, to play an Alaves team injected with the enthusiasm of a new coach in Pitu Abelardo.

After those two assignments, they face Levante at Valdebebas before traveling to Huesca and then hosting Valencia and Getafe. Los Blancos then travel to Real Valladolid before kicking off their European tie with Italian side Atalanta.

There are no easy games in La Liga, and momentum is one of the most critical things in football. Madrid need to find it, and fast, before their Supercopa exit is repeated in other competitions.