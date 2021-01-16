Napoli interested in out-of-favour Barcelona defender

Italian side Napoli are said to have initiated contact with Barcelona over the signing of Junior Firpo according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are unlikely to bring anybody into the club this January but there could be outgoings.

Carles Alena has already joined Getafe on loan, and he could be followed out the door by Junior.

The left-back is of interest to Napoli accord to reports in Italy, with the word on the street being that the Italian club have already opened negotiations with Barcelona to secure the player on a loan deal.

Junior is very much second-choice to Jordi Alba at left-back, with Ronald Koeman even playing right-back Sergino Dest there ahead of him.

The emergence of Alejandro Balde from La Masia has also counted against him, with the youngster expected to be ready to compete with Alba soon.

This perfect storm of factors should create the conditions for Junior to head to the south of Italy in search of game-time.