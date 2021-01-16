Luis Alberto tipped for Spain return under Luis Enrique in 2021

Lazio midfielder Luis Alberto could be in line for a return to Luis Enrique’s Spain squad in the coming months.

The 28-year old midfielder has played a key role for the Serie A side so far in 2020/21 with six goals from 16 league appearances in the first half of the campaign.

However, despite being a consistent figure in the Lazio side across the last four and a half seasons, he has not been called up for international duty since 2017.

Former boss Julen Lopetegui handed him his one and only cap to date in a 5-0 friendly win over Costa Rica.

According to reports from The Laziali, media outlets in both Spain and Italy have indicated he will force his way into Enrique’s plans for this summer’s European Championships.

The former Barcelona boss will take charge of his first games since returning to the post in March, as Spain begin their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with games against Greece, Kosovo and Georgia.