Lionel Messi travels with Barcelona squad to Seville for Supercopa de Espana final

Barcelona have already travelled to Seville to play the final of the Supercopa de Espana with Athletic Bilbao at La Cartuja according to a report in Diario Sport.

The Blaugrana have travelled with almost a full squad, including Lionel Messi, who’s a doubt for the game, but excluding the injured duo Gerard Pique and Philippe Coutinho, who remain in Barcelona for their recoveries.

Ronald Koeman has included B team players such as Inaki Pena, Ilaix Moriba and Konrad de la Fuente, who could be in line for their first significant game-time.

The Dutchman is hoping to lead Barcelona to the first title available to him after the barren season of 2019/20, where they won nothing. The last trophy lifted by the Catalans was La Liga in 2019, when Ernesto Valverde was at the helm.

The team will train at La Cartuja today, with the official squad list set to be published this evening. Koeman and Sergio Busquets will lead the press conference.