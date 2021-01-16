Lionel Messi in danger of losing remarkable record

Lionel Messi is in danger of losing quite a remarkable record this weekend according to Marca.

Battling to regain fitness after picking up a knock last weekend, the Argentine could miss Sunday’s Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Bilbao.

It would be the first final Barcelona have contested that he’s missed since the Club World Cup in 2006, when the Catalans lost 1-0 to Brazilian side Internacional. Messi had damaged the fifth metatarsal in his left foot that November.

Since then, he’s played in all 27 finals Barcelona have contested. A final without Messi is almost unimaginable for Barcelona supporters, but it could happen this Sunday.

Messi picked up a complaint in the back of his thigh against Granada that kept him out of the semi-final clash with Real Sociedad. He could recover in time, but it’ll be tight.

Messi will travel with the squad and train at La Cartuja, with Ronald Koeman keen to give his captain every opportunity to recover his fitness and make the squad. The Argentine doesn’t want to miss Barcelona’s first final since May of 2019.