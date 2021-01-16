Cornella v Barcelona in danger due to Coronavirus

Cornella’s Copa del Rey last 32 clash with Barcelona is in doubt due to a potential Coronavirus outbreak according to a report in Mundo Deportivo.

Cornella’s Segunda B clash with Olot was almost suspended due to a positive case in the camp, but ultimately will go ahead.

The Cornella players will undergo more tests on Monday, however, to determine whether Thursday’s Copa clash can proceed.

Cornella made headlines in the last round of the Copa by knocking out Atletico Madrid, who are currently leading La Liga.

Adrian Jimenez gave the hosts the lead after seven minutes, and a strong Atletico team couldn’t get back on level terms.

Barcelona will come into the game, should it take place, off the back of the Supercopa de Espana final, which takes place tomorrow against Athletic Bilbao.

If Ronald Koeman‘s side can win the first title of his era, they’ll come into the tie in high spirits. If not, Cornella will be waiting – and able – to worsen their mood.