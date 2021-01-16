Copa del Rey roundup: Almeria, Valladolid, Girona and Levante all proceed

There are six Copa del Rey matches taking place across Spain today, four already played with two more to take place this evening.

Almeria beat Deportivo Alaves 5-0 at Estadio del Mediterráneo. Umar Sadiq opened the scoring before Tomas Pina was sent off for the visitors.

Ager Aketxe doubled Almeria’s lead before Sadiq grabbed another, and an own goal from Rodrigo Andres Battaglia and a penalty from Juan Villar finished it off.

Pena Deportiva lost 4-1 to Real Valladolid at Estadio Municipal de Santa Eularia Des Riu. Fernando Andrada put the hosts ahead before Michel equalised through a penalty.

In extra-time, Roque Mesa scored another penalty to put Valladolid ahead before scoring a second soon after. Oscar Plano added a fourth.

Girona beat Cadiz 2-0 at Estadi Montilivi. A Valery Fernandez brace was enough to secure a straightforward, but unexpected, home victory.

It took Levante a penalty shoot-out to advance at Fuenlabrada’s Estadio Fernando Torres. An own goal from Antonio Cristian put Levante in front only for Borja Garces’ equaliser to take the game to extra-time and then penalties, which Levante won 4-2.

Leganes host Sevilla later tonight while Elche travel to face Rayo Vallecano, before more games tomorrow.