Bayern Munich eye Real Madrid defensive star as David Alaba replacement

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are the latest European club to be linked with Real Madrid defender Eder Militao.

The Brazilian international has been attracting transfer links with club across the continent, including Premier League side Tottenham and former club Porto.

The 22-year old has struggled to force his way into Zinedine Zidane’s plans this season with Nacho Fernandez firmly established as the back up option to Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Bayern have now added him to the list of potential replacements for the outgoing David Alaba this summer.

Austrian international Alaba looks certain to leave the Bavarian giants when his contract expires in July, with a possible free transfer move to Madrid on the table.

Hans-Dieter Flick has been heavily linked with French star Dayot Upamecano as his new defensive lynchpin, however, he if opts to leave Germany, Militao could move from being Plan B to first choice.