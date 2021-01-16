Barcelona tell Arsenal Neto Murara is going nowhere on loan

Arsenal are still interested in acquiring the services of Barcelona‘s backup goalkeeper Neto Murara, but according to Mundo Deportivo they won’t be able to secure him on a loan.

Barcelona have told Arsenal that he’ll only be able to leave Catalonia for a good figure and a loan deal isn’t on the cards. The Brazilian goalkeeper signed a four-year deal with Barcelona when he joined from Valencia in 2019.

Neto has played six games this season in La Liga, deputising for Marc-Andre ter Stegen when the German goalkeeper was injured. He also started three Champions League games.

He expected to play in the semi-final of the Supercopa de Espana against Real Sociedad this past week but Ronald Koeman opted for Ter Stegen, who almost single-handedly secured the Blaugrana’s passage to tomorrow night’s final against Athletic Bilbao. Neto will, however, start at Segunda B Cornella in the Copa del Rey this coming Thursday.