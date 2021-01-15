Youssef En-Nesyri: “Winning the Europa League the first year I arrived at Sevilla is unforgettable”

Youssef En-Nesyri joined Sevilla last January from Leganes. A year on, he’s the Andalusian club’s top scorer with 12 goals as he prepares to face his former club in the Copa del Rey.

The Moroccan striker won the Europa League in his first season with Sevilla, and is loving his football in the city of Seville. “Whenever I’m on the field I want to help the team and give everything to win,” he said in comments carried by Marca.

“Winning the Europa League the first year I arrived at Sevilla is unforgettable, as is the difficulties of playing every three days, lockdown and everything else I’ve experienced.”

En-Nesyri scored a hat-trick for Sevilla against Real Sociedad, his first since joining the club. “I have the ball at home for now and I’ll take it to Morocco with me,” he said. “Many have written to me and I’m very grateful for it.”

The forward has been consistently written off as being the man to lead Sevilla’s attack with aplomb and help the team reach the next level, but little-by-little he’s earning his crust.

His goals will be needed if Sevilla intend to reclaim a place in the top four of La Liga, not to mention pushing as far as possible into the Champions League come February, when they face Borussia Dortmund in the last 16.

Julen Lopetegui‘s men currently sit sixth in La Liga, level on points with La Real in fifth and two behind Villarreal in fourth. They do, however, have two games in hand on the former and a game in hand on the latter.