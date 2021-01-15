Today’s Spanish football headlines: Real Madrid fans want to sell Hazard, Bale set for Spain return and Barcelona teenage star’s Messi link

Spanish football morning headlines for 15 January.

Madrid fans turn on Hazard

Real Madrid news is focused on last night’s Spanish Supercopa defeat and a poll in Marca now shows the majority of the club’s fans think Eden Hazard should be dropped or sold.

44 percent of respondents believe Los Blancos should sell the Belgian star while 26 percent think he should be a substitute – with 25 percent thinking he should stay in the side with 5 percent believing Madrid should adapt their system to him.

Bale back at Madrid

Gareth Bale is set to return to Real Madrid this summer due to a lack of game time at Tottenham, report The Times.

Bale has only been able to play 623 minutes in 12 games for Spurs this campaign, scoring three goals, but failing to force his way into Jose Mourinho’s side.

Messi’s brother new US star’s agent

Barcelona news is dominated by the club’s exciting group of youngsters and Konrad de la Fuente’s new agent is the brother of Lionel Messi, report ESPN.

The 19-year-old US international made his first-team debut earlier this season and is now represented by Rodrigo Messi.