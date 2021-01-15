The secret bullet that could step up for Real Madrid in Luka Jovic’s absence

Luka Jovic‘s departure for Eintracht Frankfurt has left Real Madrid a little light up front. The Serbian striker, unable to make a dent in the Los Blancos’ attack, has rejoined his former club on loan.

Zinedine Zidane now has just two senior forwards at his disposal, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz. The latter has accumulated just 275 minutes this season, and isn’t trusted much by Zidane.

There are two solutions to this conundrum. One is to bring in a winter reinforcement via the market, the other to promote a whippersnapper from La Fabrica. Among the options available for the latter option, Hugo Duro stands out as per Marca.

On loan at Castilla from Getafe, Duro has scored five goals for Raul‘s side this season and is highly valued by the club. Los Blancos intend on purchasing the forward when his spell comes to an end, and he even travelled with the senior squad to Milan for the Champions League clash with Inter. He could make his debut against Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey.

21 years old and an U21 international, Duro is mobile and technically proficient, blessed with intensity and hard-running. He’s been one of the stars of Madrid football since he was young, and Los Blancos have monitored him for some time. Now, his moment may have come.